Innovative Air Shares Expert Tips for Ideal Winter Thermostat Settings in New York

Westchester County, New York – Winter in New York can be harsh, but maintaining the right thermostat settings can keep your home comfortable, energy-efficient, and healthy. To help smart homeowners, energy savers, and health-conscious individuals optimize their heating this winter, Innovative Air, a leading HVAC company, has outlined expert recommendations to guide thermostat use during the colder months.

Ideal Temperature Settings

For balanced comfort and energy efficiency, Innovative Air recommends maintaining your thermostat at 68°F during the day. This baseline is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy and can significantly reduce energy consumption. “For every degree above 68°F, homeowners may use up to 3% more energy,” says Michael Carlo, owner of Innovative Air. “Small adjustments can lead to notable savings.”

Save Energy Without Sacrificing Comfort

Reducing your thermostat by 7-10°F while sleeping or away from home for at least eight hours daily can decrease heating costs by up to 10% annually. A programmable or smart thermostat can make managing these changes effortless, ensuring comfort when you’re home and savings when you’re not.

Health is Just as Important

While saving energy is essential, staying too cold can pose health risks. Experts recommend indoor temperatures between 64°F and 75°F for healthy adults. Vulnerable groups—such as young children, seniors, and individuals with health conditions—should keep their homes above 68°F.

“Balancing comfort, health, and energy efficiency is crucial for every household,” says Carlo. “Our goal at Innovative Air is to provide guidelines that make it easier for families to enjoy a warm and safe winter while saving on energy.”

Additional Energy-Saving Tips

Maximize the efficiency of your heating system with these simple adjustments:

Upgrade to a Smart Thermostat: Automate temperature changes for consistent savings.

Keep Heating Vents Unblocked: Ensure proper airflow by repositioning furniture or rugs.

Insulate Pipes and Ducts: Prevent heat loss in unheated areas.

Replace Furnace Filters: Clean filters regularly for optimal heating system performance.

About Innovative Air

Innovative Air is a trusted HVAC company dedicated to providing high-quality heating services to New York residents. With a focus on energy-saving solutions and expert guidance, Innovative Air helps homeowners create comfortable, efficient, and healthy spaces year-round.

For more information on how to optimize your heating system or explore additional HVAC services, visit https://innovativeairsolutions.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/innovative-air-shares-expert-tips-for-ideal-winter-thermostat-settings-in-new-york/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.