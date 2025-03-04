Construction on Wilson Street & Sherman Avenue begins March 17

HAMILTON, ON – Starting March 17, 2025, the City of Hamilton will begin roadwork on Wilson Street and Sherman Avenue in Ward 3. The work will be completed in stages until December 2025.

What to expect:

Partial closures throughout the project will limit traffic to fewer lanes, but the road will remain open.

Full road closures will happen one section at a time as work progresses.

Detours will be posted to help drivers navigate around construction zones.

HSR buses will detour during this work.

Emergency services and their accessibility to residents will not be impacted.

Wilson Street work

The work will be completed in sections along Wilson Street.

Wentworth Street North to Sanford Avenue North : Full closure starts March 17 and is expected to be completed by mid-June.

: Full closure starts March 17 and is expected to be completed by mid-June. Sanford Avenue North to Stirton Street : Work will begin mid-June and is expected to be completed by August.

: Work will begin mid-June and is expected to be completed by August. Stirton Street to Chestnut Avenue : Work starts in August and is expected to be completed by October.

: Work starts in August and is expected to be completed by October. This work includes: Installing new watermains and sewers Reconstructing the road Converting traffic flow from one-way to two-way with associated traffic signals and intersection improvements



Additional work between Victoria Avenue and Wentworth Street will take place from April to May, including:

Repaving the road

Converting traffic flow from one-way to two-way with associated traffic signals and intersection improvements

Adding a pedestrian crossing at Emerald Street North

Replacing sidewalks at intersections

Sherman Avenue work

Cannon Street to Burlington Street : Work will begin mid-May and is expected to be completed by mid-June. This work includes: Repaving the road Repairing concrete Converting traffic flow from one-way to two-way with associated traffic signals and intersection improvements

: Work will begin mid-May and is expected to be completed by mid-June. This work includes: Wilson Street to Cannon Street : Work will begin in October and is expected to be completed by December. As part of this project, the City will: Replace underground water pipes and sewers Rebuild the road Convert traffic flow from one-way to two-way with associated traffic signals and intersection improvements

: Work will begin in October and is expected to be completed by December. As part of this project, the City will:

The City of Hamilton thanks drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists for their patience during this important work.