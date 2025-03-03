Submit Release
UKHSA 2025 conference: panel on air pollution and healthcare

The UKHSA’s annual conference﻿ promises two days of inspiring keynotes, insightful discussions and networking opportunities, as delegates explore the latest advancements in public health. This year, the theme is equity in health protection: addressing inequalities, saving lives

Sarah West﻿﻿ will be part of a panel on air pollution and healthcare on the first day of the conference. The session will consist of three short presentations to contextualize the issues, followed by an interactive discussion with all panelists. Sarah will draw on her work on indoor air quality through projects including SAMHE﻿﻿ (Schools’ Air Quality Monitoring for Health and Education) and INGENIOUS﻿﻿ (Understanding the sources, transformations and fates of indoor air pollutants). 

