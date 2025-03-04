AHA podcast: Bridging Distances with AI and Telemedicine

In this conversation, Dave Newman, M.D., vice president and chief medical officer for virtual care at Sanford Health, discusses how innovative virtual care models and artificial intelligence-powered solutions are breaking down barriers, improving patient outcomes and enhancing provider efficiency. LISTEN NOW

