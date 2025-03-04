Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,768 in the last 365 days.

AHA urges MedPAC to avoid payment cuts to rural health clinics

The AHA Feb. 28 voiced support for the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission's proposal to reduce beneficiary cost-sharing at critical access hospitals while holding those hospitals harmless.

However, the AHA urged MedPAC to more closely examine the potential impacts of proposed reductions to beneficiary cost-sharing at rural health clinics, while not holding those clinics harmless. Specifically, the AHA urged MedPAC to ensure that total payments to RHCs remain unchanged, and that any reductions in RHC payments resulting from cuts in beneficiary cost-sharing be made up by the Medicare program.

The commission will meet virtually March 6-7.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA urges MedPAC to avoid payment cuts to rural health clinics

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more