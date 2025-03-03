Governor Newsom orders return to office

Building a more effective, accountable state government

This executive order reinforces California’s commitment to operational efficiency and high-quality public service. By bringing employees back to the office four days a week, the state will:

✅ Improve collaboration and communication, leading to faster, more effective decision-making.

✅ Enhance mentorship and knowledge-sharing, particularly for newer employees.

✅ Strengthen oversight and accountability, ensuring public resources are managed effectively.

✅ Deliver better services to Californians, with increased responsiveness and coordination.

Top talent in state service

California employs more than 224,000 full-time state workers who provide critical public services, more than half of whom already report in-person to work every day, including peace officers, health care workers, maintenance workers, and safety inspectors. As the world’s fifth-largest economy, home to Silicon Valley, the entertainment industry, and the nation’s agricultural hub, the state remains a top employer for skilled professionals nationwide.

With federal workforce reductions, California is strategically recruiting experienced professionals to fill key job openings in firefighting, extreme weather forecasting, climate resilience, and water management roles — ensuring the state remains prepared for natural disasters and environmental challenges — in addition to other critical fields such as medical and mental health care.

Key directives in the executive order: