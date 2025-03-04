Calsoft Partners with IBM to Deliver AI-driven Solutions

Calsoft-IBM Watsonx Partnership Calsoft & IBM Join Forces to Drive AI-Powered Transformation

Calsoft announces strategic partnership with IBM Watsonx to realize AI-powered enterprise solutions

Our partnership with IBM Watsonx is a step toward making AI more accessible, responsible, and enterprise-ready.” — - Anshul Bhide, Practice Head – AI, Calsoft Inc.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a leading digital engineering services provider, is strengthening its strategic partnership with IBM Watsonx to deliver AI-powered solutions addressing critical enterprise challenges across industries.

As an IBM Business Partner, Calsoft brings trusted Generative AI technologies and solutions to customers through the IBM Watsonx AI and Data platform. Leveraging IBM’s Watsonx portfolio, we create differentiated client offerings, combining Calsoft’s expertise with IBM’s AI capabilities to maximize enterprise AI investments.

IBM and Calsoft are collaborating on transformative solutions in Generative AI, AI/ML, FinOps, IT automation, application modernization, hybrid cloud, and code conversion. This partnership reaffirms Calsoft’s commitment to empowering partners through workshops, GTM strategy, deal-originated pilots, and solution co-creation, supporting sustainability objectives for partners and their customers.

By aligning with IBM, Calsoft is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored AI-driven solutions by:

i. Developing Joint Offerings – Leveraging IBM’s Service Solutions Accelerator and Ecosystem Engineering to co-create cutting-edge AI solutions and technical accelerators.

ii. Investing in Skills & Excellence – Enhancing technical expertise through IBM’s education and training programs and establishing Centers of Excellence (COEs) to provide ongoing client support.

iii. Driving Joint Go-to-Market Strategies – Identifying target industries and clients and adopting flexible commercial models.

"It is great to collaborate with Calsoft! Together, we will open new possibilities in AI-powered transformation, bringing innovative, scalable, and future-ready enterprise solutions to our clients’ solutions. This collaboration strengthens our go-to-market strategies and the value they will bring to our shared customers."

– Mukesh Verma, Sr. Business Technology Leader, Ecosystem Engineering Lab, Client Engineering, IBM

"We are excited to work with IBM to accelerate the implementation of Gen AI solutions in core workflows for our enterprise clients with Watsonx. Watsonx has strong enterprise-grade features including data compliance and governance & industry-specific features which make it the go-to choice for enterprises looking to adopt Gen AI."

– Anshul Bhide, Executive Director and Practice Head – AI, Calsoft Inc.

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a leading technology-first partner providing digital and product engineering services. For over 26 years, Calsoft has been helping its customers solve business challenges using advanced technologies across storage, virtualization, networking, security, cloud, AI/ML, IoT, and telecommunications domains. Calsoft’s expertise spans industry verticals, delivering tailored solutions that drive operational efficiency and growth. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions, and consulting deliver open and flexible industry solutions. IBM Watsonx is the portfolio of AI products that accelerates the impact of generative AI in core workflows to drive productivity. All of this is backed by IBM’s long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.