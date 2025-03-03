Governor Stein Reads to Kindergarten Class in Brunswick County and Proclaims March as Reading Month

NORTH CAROLINA, March 3 - Today, Governor and First Lady Stein visited elementary schools to celebrate Read Across America Week. First Lady Anna Stein read If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff at Brunson Elementary in Winston-Salem, which she attended. Meanwhile, Governor Stein visited Belville Elementary School in Brunswick County to celebrate National Read Across America Week and proclaim March as Reading Month in North Carolina. Governor Stein read one of his childhood favorites, Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak, to a kindergarten class and met with students and teachers.

“Early literacy is a critical foundation for a strong education, and we must work to ensure every child leaves the early grades as a strong reader,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We must teach literacy through evidence-backed methods and help students experience the joy of reading. The First Lady and I were very happy to celebrate National Read Across America Week in schools across our state.”

Governor Stein believes that every student, no matter their background, should receive a high-quality education in North Carolina public schools. He is committed to improving educational outcomes from pre-K through higher ed and equipping graduates with the knowledge and skills to thrive, get good-paying jobs, and contribute to North Carolina.

