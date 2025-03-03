PHILIPPINES, March 3 - Press Release

March 3, 2025 Tolentino blasts fake news; calls on ABS-CBN to explain, apologize for using photos of him, staff for a TV Patrol crime report Reelectionist Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino is demanding ABS-CBN News to explain and apologize for erroneously flashing photos of him and his staff for a crime news report that aired on TV Patrol last night. "I strongly condemn the use of photos showing me and my staff members, who were even wearing my campaign shirt, for a TV Patrol report on a shooting that wounded three people in Barangay Labangal, General Santos City," the senator said. Tolentino also asked ABS-CBN to take down the news item that was posted on its website, YouTube, and Facebook platforms. "This is downright fake news! My staff and I had no involvement of whatever kind with the said crime. Intentional or not, this mistake could have been prevented if only ABS-CBN News verified the pictures. Observing due diligence is the primary responsibility of any media organization," he stressed. Tolentino noted that the photos shown during the Sunday edition (March 2) of TV Patrol were actually from the General Santos airport last week - when the senator visited the city as one of guests at the Kalilangan Festival last February 27. "Ironically, the Kalilangan Festival highlights peace and the unity of the people in GenSan," he pointed out. "I will officially file a complaint against them through the COMELEC and National Telecommunications Office. Legal action may also be considered," Tolentino, a lawyer, said. "I call on them to take down the news report, explain, and apologize. If this act can be committed on a sitting senator, then what more for ordinary Filipinos? In today's digital era, a moment of fake news can destroy a reputation built for a lifetime," he concluded.

