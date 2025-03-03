PHILIPPINES, March 3 - Press Release

March 3, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SALE OF PRE-REGISTERED SIM CARDS ON FACEBOOK The sale of pre-registered SIM cards on Facebook indicates the continued use of SIMs for fraud and scamming purposes, just like in the illegal operations of remaining POGOs in the country. Globe, Smart, and Dito must explain how bulk pre-registered SIMs are still making it to the market despite registration safeguards. These telecommunications providers must urgently review their systems that enable criminals to abuse SIM registration, and enforce stricter measures. I urge the National Telecommunications Commission to step up its random compliance check to prevent the rampant abuse of the SIM registration Law and implement policies to flag suspicious registration. I also call on Facebook and other social media platforms to immediately take down these listings and strengthen their monitoring. Hindi dapat magpatuloy ang ganitong panloloko sa publiko!

