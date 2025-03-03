PHILIPPINES, March 3 - Press Release

March 3, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON SUSPENSION OF CLASSES DUE TO EXTREME HEAT Now that we are about to experience hotter days, schools should uphold the safety and well-being of our learners. Outside activities, for example, should be avoided to prevent any untoward incident. At the same time, we should also ensure that we are meeting learning outcomes despite these disruptions to in-person learning. Since weather events are expected to intensify because of our vulnerability to climate-related hazards, the education sector should adapt and bolster resilience. We should prioritize investments in climate-resilient schools, including better ventilation and cooling systems. We need to boost the capability of our schools, teachers, and learners to utilize alternative delivery modes (ADMs). Hindi natin dapat hayaang lumala ang krisis natin sa edukasyon dahil humaharap din sa krisis ang ating klima.

