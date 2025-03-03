Submit Release
Prime Minister announces Dennis King as Canada’s next Ambassador to Ireland

CANADA, March 3 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Dennis King has been appointed as Canada’s next Ambassador to Ireland.

Mr. King is a proud Islander with a proven track record of public service. As Premier of Prince Edward Island, he helped drive progress on key priorities such as health care, education, economic development, and job creation. He also navigated the province through significant challenges, including natural disasters and the COVID‑19 pandemic.

Canada and Ireland are close friends and partners. As Ambassador, Mr. King will advance our shared priorities, including strengthening transatlantic security, growing our economies, reducing emissions, expanding trade and investment, and building a better future for people on both sides of the Atlantic.

“I congratulate Dennis King on his appointment as Canada’s Ambassador to Ireland. With his years of experience in public service, including as the Premier of Prince Edward Island, I am confident that he will serve Canada well and make the strong partnership between our two countries even stronger.”

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

  • Canada is represented in Ireland by an embassy in Dublin. In Canada, Ireland is represented by an embassy in Ottawa and consulates in Vancouver and Toronto.
  • Over 4.4 million Canadians, or 12 per cent of the population, claim at least partial Irish ancestry, making Irish the third-largest ethnic group in Canada.

