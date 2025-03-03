Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,776 in the last 365 days.

Legislative Assembly Election to be held on 14 September

MACAU, March 3 - The date for the eighth Legislative Assembly Election has been set as 14 September 2025, according to Executive Order No. 8/2025, published today in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Gazette.

Executive Order No. 34/2025, also published today, set the spending cap for each campaigning team for the Legislative Assembly Election at 3,549,622 patacas (three million, five hundred and forty-nine thousand, and six hundred and twenty-two patacas).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Legislative Assembly Election to be held on 14 September

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more