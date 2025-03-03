Legislative Assembly Election to be held on 14 September
MACAU, March 3 - The date for the eighth Legislative Assembly Election has been set as 14 September 2025, according to Executive Order No. 8/2025, published today in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Gazette.
Executive Order No. 34/2025, also published today, set the spending cap for each campaigning team for the Legislative Assembly Election at 3,549,622 patacas (three million, five hundred and forty-nine thousand, and six hundred and twenty-two patacas).
