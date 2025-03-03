Monetary and financial statistics – January 2025
MACAU, March 3 - According to statistics released today (3 March) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in January 2025. Meanwhile, resident deposits edged up from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.
Money supply
Currency in circulation increased 8.4% whereas demand deposits dropped 6.2%. M1 thus decreased 2.1% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.5%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 0.3% from a month ago to MOP786.0 billion. On an annual basis, M1 fell 0.7% whereas M2 rose 6.4%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 33.4%, 44.5%, 6.2% and 13.9% respectively.
Deposits
Resident deposits rose slightly from the preceding month to MOP763.5 billion while non-resident deposits grew 5.4% to MOP314.4 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector rose 0.5% to MOP212.3 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.4% from a month earlier to MOP1,290.3 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.0%, 46.2%, 7.5% and 24.5% respectively.
Loans
Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.5% from a month ago to MOP513.8 billion. On the other hand, external loans increased 0.3% to MOP499.3 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector dropped 0.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,013.0 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.2%, 44.3%, 10.6% and 19.5% respectively.
Operating ratios
At end-January 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 53.0% at end-2024 to 52.6%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 79.7% to 78.5%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 63.7% and 60.2% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 5.5% at end-2024 to 5.7%.
Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly
