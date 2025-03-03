Submit Release
CE to attend opening of National People’s Congress in Beijing

MACAU, March 3 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Beijing from today until Thursday (3 to 6 March), and will attend on Wednesday (5 March) the opening of the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

While Mr Sam is away, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.

