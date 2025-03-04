Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,776 in the last 365 days.

Law School Deans, Key Lawmaker Urge California Supreme Court to Act on Bar Exam Mess

(Subscription required) Senate Judiciary Chair Tom Umberg said he will call for an audit of what went "spectacularly wrong" with this week's bar exam while law school deans urged the high court to pump the brakes on the state bar's plans to hold an exam retake session in mid-March.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Law School Deans, Key Lawmaker Urge California Supreme Court to Act on Bar Exam Mess

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more