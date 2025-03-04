Submit Release
Governor Newsom releases 2024 judicial appointment data

Since taking office in 2019 through 2025, Governor Newsom made 576 judicial appointments – including 131 in 2024 – from a pool of 1,898 applicants. More than half of the Governor’s judicial appointments have been women judges and justices, and more than half also identified as Asian, Black or African American, Hispanic, or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

