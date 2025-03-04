Governor Newsom releases 2024 judicial appointment data

Since taking office in 2019 through 2025, Governor Newsom made 576 judicial appointments – including 131 in 2024 – from a pool of 1,898 applicants. More than half of the Governor’s judicial appointments have been women judges and justices, and more than half also identified as Asian, Black or African American, Hispanic, or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.