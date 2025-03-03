NEW CDF FUNDED ROAD BRINGS SIGH OF RELIEF TO KWAIBAITA COMMUNITIES IN EAST MALAITA CONSTITUENCY The arrival of a new road infrastructure at Lalibaola within […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.