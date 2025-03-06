Exclusive Interview: Tom Amodei on Patelmo’s Pizzeria’s Franchise Expansion, Sicilian Recipes & Artisan Pizza Business

Patelmo's Pizzeria Owner, Tom Amodei

From Local Favorite to National Expansion: Patelmo’s Pizzeria Brings Sicilian Tradition to Franchise Partners

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelmo’s Pizzeria, the West Chester institution known for its Sicilian-style pizzas and 100-year-old family recipes, is stepping into the national spotlight with the launch of its franchise model. We sat down with Founder and CEO Tom Amodei to discuss what this expansion means for aspiring entrepreneurs and how Patelmo’s plans to deliver authentic, high-quality pizza to new communities.Q: Tom, congratulations on the launch of Patelmo’s franchise model. What inspired this decision?Thank you! Patelmo’s has always been more than just a pizzeria – it’s a reflection of my family’s heritage and love for great food. For years, we’ve had customers ask if we’d consider expanding to new locations, and I realized that franchising was the best way to grow while keeping our core values intact. This model allows us to partner with passionate business owners who want to share authentic Sicilian pizza with their communities.Q: What makes Patelmo’s franchise opportunity stand out from others in the market?Our focus is on authenticity and quality. We’re not just offering a pizza franchise – we’re offering a piece of history. With over 100 years of tradition, our recipes have been passed down through generations, and that craftsmanship resonates with customers. Franchisees receive the benefit of those unique recipes, but they also get comprehensive support, from training to marketing. The goal is to set them up for success right from the start.Q: What kind of support can franchisees expect when they join Patelmo’s?We’re very hands-on. New franchisees go through two weeks of training at one of our established locations, where they learn everything from crafting the perfect crust to managing day-to-day operations. After that, we spend two weeks on-site with them at their location, guiding them through the launch process. But it doesn’t stop there – we provide ongoing marketing support, operational guidance, and growth strategies to ensure long-term success.Q: You mentioned growth – how has Patelmo’s performed in recent years?We’ve been fortunate to see consistent growth. Between 2021 and 2024, our business expanded by 20%. That’s largely due to the growing demand for high-quality, artisan pizza. People want more than just a slice – they want an experience, and Patelmo’s delivers that. Our loyal customer base keeps coming back because they know they’re getting something special.Q: What kind of entrepreneurs are you looking for as franchise partners?We’re looking for people who are passionate about food and community. You don’t need to have a background in restaurants – we provide the training. What’s important is that you value quality, tradition, and customer service. We want franchisees who are excited to build a business and make an impact in their neighborhoods.Q: For someone interested in becoming a franchisee, how can they learn more?It’s simple – they can visit our website at www.patelmospizzeria.com/franchise or reach out directly to our development team at franchise@patelmospizzeria.com. We’re happy to answer any questions and walk them through the process.Q: Finally, what does the future look like for Patelmo’s Pizzeria?I’m incredibly excited for what’s ahead. This franchise expansion is just the beginning. I envision Patelmo’s becoming a household name in cities and towns across the country, delivering that authentic, handcrafted taste of Sicily to more and more people.For more information about Patelmo’s Pizzeria franchise opportunities , contact the franchise development team or visit the website today.

