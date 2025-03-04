Governor Kotek Champions Housing Choice, Cutting Red Tape to Build More Housing

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek and supporters of House Bill 2138 held a press conference ahead of the bill’s first public hearing in the legislature. The bill will allow for more housing options across the state, cut red tape, and provide more incentives for developers to build affordable, accessible homes in more communities across the state.

Speakers during today’s press conference include Hillary Gray, middle housing homeowner and retired nurse; Mary Kyle McCurdy, Associate Director of 1000 Friends of Oregon; Mike Riddle, Board President of Oregon Home Builders Association; Jesse Russell, Founder and CEO of Hiatus Homes; Brittany Quick-Warner, President and CEO of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce; and Bandana Shrestha, State Director of Oregon AARP.

“This is about breaking down barriers to build more housing options, so no matter where you live in Oregon, or what you can afford, you have choices,” Governor Kotek said. “When we can build more kinds of homes, seniors who are ready to move to a smaller home can stay in their communities where they built their lives, young families can afford to buy starter homes, and teachers, nurses, and firefighters can afford to live in the community they serve.”

Although “middle housing” like duplexes, triplexes, and townhomes – any homes between a single-family home and a large apartment complex – tend to be more affordable, many places across Oregon still have bureaucratic barriers that prevent or slow the development of affordable, accessible homes that Oregonians urgently need. HB 2138 legalizes and speeds up the production of middle housing to not only give Oregonians the housing options that suit their needs, but more options will lower the price of housing for everyone. This bill represents the latest step in Governor Kotek’s longstanding work to right-size state housing policy to better meet Oregon’s needs and continues to chip away at practices that have excluded a diversity of families from living in established neighborhoods.

"During this housing crisis, the urgent need for middle housing and diverse housing options has never been clearer. We must embrace innovative solutions that cater to all income levels, ensuring that every individual has a safe and affordable place to call home. Governor Kotek is making it easier to build those homes,” said Mike Riddle, Board President of the Oregon Home Builders Association.

"HB 2138 helps everyone live closer to schools, stores, parks, and jobs by removing local barriers to building the types of homes – like duplexes, three- and fourplexes, cottage clusters, townhomes, and accessory dwelling units – that give people more diverse and affordable home options in every neighborhood,” said Mary Kyle McCurdy, Associate Director of 1000 Friends of Oregon. “This means more housing well-located for first-time home buyers, multi-generational living, older adults who want to remain in their neighborhoods, and for those who work in our communities like teachers, medical technicians, and store clerks. Significantly, HB 2138 also offers incentives for building accessible housing.”

"With this bill, Governor Kotek is taking a vital step toward building complete communities in fast-growing regions like Central Oregon, where the need for diverse and affordable housing options has never been greater,” said Corie Harlan, Cities & Towns Program Director at Central Oregon LandWatch. “By ensuring cities can more easily build a mix of housing types, we are creating vibrant, inclusive neighborhoods that support working families, local businesses, and a sustainable future.”

Since the Governor’s first day, she has been focused on solutions to create a healthy housing market, where everyone can afford a home. As a result, the Housing Accountability and Production Office (HAPO) and a moderate-income revolving loan (MIRL) fund to support cities and counties in developing more housing have already been established. By July, the state estimates that 2,800 affordable housing units will be financed, infrastructure for over 25,000 affordable and market rate housing units will be provided.

HB 2138 is an essential component of the Governor’s work this legislative session to break down the barriers to housing affordability, including the creation of a new Housing Infrastructure Production Fund (HB 3031) and a recommended budget of $1.06 billion to build on the state’s progress and increase Oregon’s housing supply in every part of the state.

View full press conference here.

###