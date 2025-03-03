March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

People with developmental disabilities, a broad category that includes many conditions outlined by the CDC, often face unique challenges. Society has made gradual and inconsistent progress in accommodating their needs and improving their quality of life. The Americans with Disabilities Act remains the most significant achievement of these efforts in the United States—a landmark movement advocating for laws and provisions that prevent discrimination in employment, services, and other areas for individuals with physical and mental disabilities. On February 26, 1987, National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month was declared, urging everyone to support individuals with disabilities in leading productive, fulfilling lives and to work to eliminate obstacles preventing them from doing so. Employers today are strongly encouraged to implement policy and workplace environments that support these positive goals, as highlighted in these two excellent articles by the Employee Assistance and Resource Network on Disability, and the Harvard Business Review.

This month, we would like to share city resources and event calendars to raise awareness and encourage contributions and donations to organizations that support those in need.

If you are interested in sharing any resources of your own, please do not hesitate to contact us at the EAP and we would be happy to share them. Have a good March!