March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
This month, we take a look at organizations promoting resources for those with physical and mental disabilities.
People with developmental disabilities, a broad category that includes many conditions outlined by the CDC, often face unique challenges. Society has made gradual and inconsistent progress in accommodating their needs and improving their quality of life. The Americans with Disabilities Act remains the most significant achievement of these efforts in the United States—a landmark movement advocating for laws and provisions that prevent discrimination in employment, services, and other areas for individuals with physical and mental disabilities. On February 26, 1987, National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month was declared, urging everyone to support individuals with disabilities in leading productive, fulfilling lives and to work to eliminate obstacles preventing them from doing so. Employers today are strongly encouraged to implement policy and workplace environments that support these positive goals, as highlighted in these two excellent articles by the Employee Assistance and Resource Network on Disability, and the Harvard Business Review.
This month, we would like to share city resources and event calendars to raise awareness and encourage contributions and donations to organizations that support those in need.
- The Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services is the main state resource advocating for and serving those with mental and physical disabilities. Their site features resources, applications for further financial and direct support, and more.
- The City of Boston’s Disabilities Commission works to serve Boston’s disabled community and maintain the standards set by the ADA. Their web page is a portal of resources, services and permits offered by the city for constituents, as well as news and other information.
- This yearly updated post by National Today provides more information and facts about the history of how we label disabilities and the history of the ADA.
- This event calendar shows ongoing and future events and activities aimed at children with disabilities in the Massachusetts area.
- The State of Massachusetts website offers this extensive list of organizations, advocates, and services on education, employment assistance, housing, and more.
If you are interested in sharing any resources of your own, please do not hesitate to contact us at the EAP and we would be happy to share them. Have a good March!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.