Company Announcement Date: March 03, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 03, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential risk of Clostridium botulinum Company Name: AKT Trading, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Prepared vegetable products.

AKT Trading Inc. of Torrance, California, is recalling certain prepared vegetable products manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co., Ltd. due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. The products lack the necessary "Keep Refrigerated" statement, which could lead to hazardous bacterial growth if stored at room temperature. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Products were distributed at Tokyo Central / Marukai stores located in California.

Tokyo Central Gardena 1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248 Tokyo Central Cupertino 19750 Stevens Creek Blvd.,Cupertino, CA 95014 Marukai Market Little Tokyo 123 S Onizuka St. #105, Los Angeles,CA 90012 Tokyo Central & Main Pacific 1620 W Redondo Beach Blvd.,Gardena, CA 90247 Tokyo Central San Diego 8151 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111 Tokyo Central Torrance 3832 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505 Marukai Market West LA 12121 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064 Tokyo Central Costa Mesa 2975 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa,CA 92626 Tokyo Central West Covina 1420 S Azusa Ave., West Covina, CA 91791 Tokyo Central Yorba Linda 18171 Imperial Hwy., Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Tokyo Central PCH Torrance 3665 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505

The affected product is packaged in a plastic bag and can be identified by the following information:

Brand Name Product Name Container JAN CODE (UPC) Expiration Date Japanese Pickles SHIBA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES 1lb plastic bag 4582207535128 8/27/2025 (Printed on the back of the product) *No illnesses have been reported to date Japanese Pickles AOKAPPA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES 1lb plastic bag 4582207535135 5/14/2025 (Printed on the back of the product) *No illnesses have been reported to date Japanese Pickles FUKUSHIN ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES 1lb plastic bag 4582207535142 7/9/2025, 5/31/2025 (Printed on the back of the product) *No illnesses have been reported to date Japanese Pickles SOFT TSUBOZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES 1lb plastic bag 4582207535159 7/29/2025 (Printed on the back of the product) *No illnesses have been reported to date Japanese Pickles RAKKYO ZUKE PREPARED VEGETABLES 1lb plastic bag 4983673526021 8/1/2025, 7/1/2025 (Printed on the back of the product) *No illnesses have been reported to date CHOSHIYA ABURA-ITAME ZHASAI PREPARED SICHUAN VEGETABLE 8.8oz. plastic bag 4983673527325 4/3/2025, 2/25/2025 (Printed on the edge of the surface) *No illnesses have been reported to date

This issue was discovered on 2/18/2025 at the Tokyo Central / Marukai retail store. The missing "Keep Refrigerated" label likely contributed to this issue. The product was immediately removed from sale at this location. Consumers who have purchased the affected product with the specified expiration date are urged not to consume it. Consumers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. AKT Trading Inc. is committed to the safety and quality of its products and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution. We are cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this matter.

Consumers with questions may contact AKT Trading Inc. at 310-715-2174 (M-F 9:30am-6:00pm in PST) or info@aktusa.com.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Link to Initial Press Release