Bio-polypropylene Market worth $1,16,028 Thousand in 2029, at a CAGR of 29.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bio-polypropylene Market was USD 32,480 thousand in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,16,028 Thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 29.0% between 2024 and 2029, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. During the forecast period, the global bio-polypropylene market is expected to grow significantly. The global bio-polypropylene market is predicted to expand due to the growing demand for green materials, improved understanding of environmental problems and upcoming advancements in manufacturing process.

List of Key Players in Global Bio-polypropylene Market:

Braskem (Brazil) Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan) FKuR (Germany) CITRONIQ, LLC (US) Borealis AG. (Austria) SABIC (Saudi Arabia) TotalEnergies (France) Borouge (UAE) Beaulieu International group (Belgium) INEOS (United Kingdom) Orlen Group(Poland) Iwatani Corporation (Japan) Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan) Avient Corporation (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Bio-polypropylene Market:

Drivers: Increasing consumer preference for sustainable and eco-friendly products in the consumer goods Industry Restraint: Competition from alternative bioplastics Opportunity: Growing demand in packaging Industry Challenge: Slower development of production technologies for bio-polypropylene

Key Findings of the Study:

Flims application segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in bio-polypropylene market during the forecasted period in terms of value. Starch source is expected to have highest CAGR during forecasting period in terms of value. Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

Based on Source, Edible and non edible oil segment dominated the overall bio-polypropylene market in terms of both, volume and value. Commonly produced and highly available edible and non-edible oils such as palm oil, soybean oil, canola oil serve as a first-line supplier for manufacturers. Plant-derived oils generally make for good yields when they are converted into bio-polypropylene. The high efficiency of oil extraction processes enable the efficient conversion into propylene monomers, and hence these oils are economically feasible options to use compared to alternative biomass options. Due to the versatility of bio-polypropylene derived from these oils, its incorporation is possible in many different areas such as packaging, textiles, automotive, and consumer items. This broad applicability increases demand across multiple industries.

Based on End-use Industry, the global bio-polypropylene market has been segmented into construction, automotive, consumer goods, packaging and other end-use Industries. In terms of value, packaging Industry dominated the market. Bio-polypropylene as a material using natural sources can be considered an alternative to conventional petroleum-derived plastics, hence it can be highly desirable for packaging uses. Stricter laws are being put into place by governments around the world to decrease plastic waste and utilize biodegradable options. This regulatory framework forces packaging manufacturers to use bio-based materials, such as bio-polypropylene, to meet environmental regulations and decrease carbon content. Mechanical properties of bio-polypropylene are equivalent to conventional polypropylene such as robustness, flexibility, and water resistance. These features, however, are relevant to a variety of packaging applications such as flexible films, rigid containers and food packaging, to make them practical for a packaging industry.

Based on application, bio-polypropylene market is segmented into Injection molding, textiles, films and other applications. The flims segment followed by Injection molding application segments dominated the global bio-polypropylene market in terms of value. Bio-polypropylene films have high mechanical characteristics such as high tensile strength, ductility and humidity resistance. Due to these properties, they are suited for a broad range of packaging applications especially in the food and beverage industry where robustness and resistance to environmental factors are very important. Additionally the mechanical properties of bio-polypropylene are similar with those of conventional polypropylene, including high impact strength, with high chemical resistance and good mechanical performance. The characteristics of these properties makes it a top choice for injection-molded products that need to be strong and dependable, thereby increasing its market position.

Braskem (Brazil)

Braskem is one of the companies from the Brazilian petrochemical sector, which performs a wide range of activities in the fields of polyethylene, polypropylene, and PVC. The company has strong international presence and has industrial plants in Brazil, the US, Mexico, Europe and Asia and is actively engaged in the production process of bio-circular polypropylene with the aim of sustainability by the utilisation of source-material of renewable origin. The company emphasizes innovation and technology to improve product offerings and minimize its environmental impact. Braskem's bio-polypropylene is produced from sugarcane, thereby contributing to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions as opposed to conventional polypropylene. This agrees with the increasing need for sustainable materials in different fields, such as packaging, automotive and consumer market.

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is one of the large chemical companies leading in plastics, petrochemicals, and basic chemicals production, polyethylene and polypropylene market. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, having a strong manufacturing base that supports the full range of market requirements. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is also one of the main producers of fuel ethers with environmental quality advantage. Harmonizing with sustainable practice, the company is exploring bio-polypropylene production, which is currently based on renewable resources. This research is in accordance with LyondellBasell Industries N.V. vision of promoting the circular economy and the increasing demand of sustainable materials in different market areas such as packaging, automotive and consumer. Through innovation and investment in advanced technologies, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. aims to enhance its product offerings while promoting environmental responsibility.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is one of the major Japanese chemical producers with its businesses covering Life Healthcare Solutions, Mobility Solutions, ICT Solutions and Basic Green Materials. These portions include samples of specialty chemicals, elastomers, composite materials, semiconductor materials, and green chemicals to support multiple industries including health care and automobile industries. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. has extensive international operations supported by regional headquarters in China, Germany, the US and Singapore. This worldwide network underpins its 20 country operations and employs almost 20,000 people worldwide. The company has multiple manufacturing sites in Japan such as Ichihara Works and Osaka Works, which allow it to produce at a large scale. Promoting sustainability in bio-polypropylene, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is actively involved in materials development. The company is specialized in, and producing, bio-based polymers that allow for both lowering the environmental footprint and maintaining high performance.

