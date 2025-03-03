Registration opens for live screening of Arbitrator’s meeting in US-EU ripe olives dispute

The meeting with the parties is scheduled to start at 10:00am (Geneva time) on 25 March 2025 and may continue until 5:00pm, and on 26 March, if necessary, also starting at 10:00am.

The Arbitrator reserves the right to close the meeting to public observation at any time, on its own initiative or at the request of either party, if there is a risk of breach of confidentiality or disruption of the meeting.

The public viewing will take place via a closed-circuit broadcast; the proceedings will be held in English only; and interpretation will not be available.

To register, please complete the application form. Applications will be accepted until 5:00pm, Geneva time, on 17 March 2025.

Those who have successfully registered will be informed by confirmation email on or before 19 March 2025.

Please note that the names of registered attendees may be communicated to the parties, the European Union and the United States, at their request. Places in the viewing room reserved for the public will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis upon receipt of a completed registration form.

All registered individuals will need to present a valid identification document (passport, driver's licence, etc.) on-site to gain access to the viewing room.

Please note that any form of recording or filming is strictly prohibited. Cell phones must be switched off during the meetings.

The WTO cannot offer any support, including financial, for accommodation, flight arrangements and visas.

ONLY THOSE WITH RESERVED SEATS WILL BE ADMITTED.