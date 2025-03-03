Governor Abbott Reappoints Negherbon, Rigney To Business Advisory Council To The Texas Division Of Emergency Management

TEXAS, March 3 - March 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Aaron Negherbon and Patricia Rigney to the Business Advisory Council to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Council provides advice and expertise on actions state and local governments can take to assist businesses in recovering from a disaster.

Aaron Negherbon of McKinney is the CEO of Troops Direct and Cops Direct. He is a board member of the Stonebridge Ranch Country Club Charity Classic. Negherbon received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

Patricia Rigney of Edinburg is an attorney and the owner of Rigney Law Firm and currently the city attorney for the City of Mission. Practicing law for almost 20 years, she has served as a staff attorney for the 13th Court of Appeals, assistant United States attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, and as a city attorney for the City of Pharr. She is vice president of the Texas City Attorneys Association-Rio Grande Valley Chapter, District 12E chair of the State Bar of Texas Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee, and a member of The Edinburg Public Library Advisory Board and the CASA-RGV Board of Directors. Additionally, she is a former committee member of the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association. Rigney received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas (UT) Pan American and a Juris Doctor from the UT School of Law.