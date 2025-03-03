Governor Abbott Directs Additional State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Extremely Critical Wildfire, Severe Weather Threats

TEXAS, March 3 - March 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources in anticipation of extremely critical wildfire danger expected across West Texas and an increased risk of severe storms in North and East Texas this week.



"As the state faces increased wildfire risks in West Texas and potential severe storms in North and East Texas, Texas stands ready to swiftly deploy additional emergency response resources to communities that may be impacted,” said Governor Abbott. “West Texans are strongly urged to limit any activities that may cause sparks or flames as dry conditions and sustained winds persist. North and East Texas communities should follow the guidance of state and local officials and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe during potential severe storms this week. I thank emergency management personnel and first responders for their tireless work across the state to keep Texans safe."



According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, dry surface fuels and sustained winds across the western regions support optimal conditions for fast moving wildfires in areas including the Panhandle, South Plains, Concho Valley, Big Country, Permian Basin, Far West, Hill Country, and portions of North, Central, and South Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 3, indicating that wildfire activity is impacting several regions of the state as the result of drought, dry vegetation, or frequent fire weather events.



TDEM and the Texas Emergency Management Council agencies are also monitoring the potential for severe weather to impact the northern and eastern regions of the state through the first part of this week. The National Weather Service is forecasting an increased threat of severe storms, with primary risks including tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail, as well as heavy rainfall causing flash flooding.



At the Governor's direction, TDEM readied the following state emergency response resources to support local wildfire and severe weather response operations, including:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): More than 200 state and local firefighters, support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; 20 federally-contracted firefighting aircraft, including 4 large air tankers, 9 single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, 4 air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, 2 helicopters with firefighting capability, and an air support module for aerial guidance

Texans are urged to implement wildfire prevention and severe storm preparedness measures, including avoiding activities that may cause sparks or flames, making an emergency plan, follow instructions from emergency response officials, and keeping emergency supplies easily available.



Texans can visit TexasReady.gov for wildfire prevention information and severe weather safety tips. Texans can locate all-hazards preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare and find the latest wildfire information at tfsweb.tamu.edu.

