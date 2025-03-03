Governor Abbott Releases Plan To Cut Red Tape For Small Businesses

TEXAS, March 3 - March 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released the Governor’s Small Business Freedom Council comprehensive report with their recommendations to cut unnecessary government bureaucracy that create barriers to small business success in Texas.



“Small businesses are the very backbone of the Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is the top state for small business growth, with over 3 million small businesses employing nearly half of the Texas workforce. To ensure that prosperity reaches every Texas family and every Texas business, I created the Governor's Small Business Freedom Council to identify ways to slash burdensome rules, fees, and regulations. From the recommendations of the Council working with state agencies and small businesses, the State of Texas will cut red tape to help Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs grow and succeed. Together, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.



“Texas remains the best state in the nation for business, and this report provides a roadmap to ensure small businesses continue to thrive,” said Texas Association of Business President and CEO Glenn Hamer. “I was honored to co-chair this effort and appreciate the valuable feedback from state agencies and small businesses across Texas. With the Governor’s leadership and these strategic recommendations, we have a historic opportunity to make this the best legislative session for small businesses in Texas history. By cutting red tape, streamlining regulations, and expanding opportunities, we can strengthen our economy and keep Texas the nation’s top state for business.”



“I want to thank the hundreds of small business owners who took the time out of their busy schedules to provide feedback to the Freedom Council,” said Texas State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business Jeff Burdett. “It was an honor to co-chair this effort and ensure Main Street Texans' voices are heard. This report confirms what many of our job creators know to be true: Texas is the best state in the union to own, operate, and grow a business. Our Governor is committed to ensuring we don't ever take that for granted — and is instead always thinking of ways to promote greater economic opportunity for Texans. I look forward to working with the Governor and the Legislature to implement these recommendations, so Texas remains a safe haven of entrepreneurialism and free market principles.”



The Governor's Small Business Freedom Council’s legislative recommendations will:

Eliminate unnecessary regulations and fees that increase costs and create delays

Reduce tax and financial burdens to encourage investment and expansion

Modernize government processes to improve efficiency and ease compliance

Enhance workforce and hiring flexibility to address labor shortages

Increase small business access to capital and state contracts to fuel growth



In December 2024, Governor Abbott announced the formation of his Small Business Freedom Council to review government efficiency for Texas businesses and directed state agencies to provide recommendations to cut unnecessary government regulations that hamper small business formation, operation, or growth.



In his State of the State Address, Governor Abbott declared property tax relief as an emergency item for the 89th Legislative Session. The 2026-27 Governor’s Budget recommends providing tax relief for small businesses by increasing the business personal property tax exemption to $100,000. Currently, the Texas Senate and Texas House have signaled their support for at least $500 million in business property tax relief.



In coordination with the Office of Small Business Assistance in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the Governor's Small Business Freedom Council gathered feedback from 46 Texas state agencies and nearly 700 Texas small businesses owners. The resulting report provides recommendations to the Texas Legislature to remove obstacles for small businesses, strengthen the state’s economy, and ensure that Texas remains the nation’s economic leader.



Read the Governor's Small Business Freedom Council Report here.