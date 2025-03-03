March Proclaimed as Agriculture Literacy Month in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 3 - Released on March 3, 2025

Agriculture Literacy Month has been proclaimed in Saskatchewan, providing an opportunity for students in schools around the province to connect with agriculture through various presentations led by industry volunteers.

Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM) will be celebrated for the entire month of March.

"Connecting our youth to Saskatchewan agriculture, and increasing their understanding and appreciation of it, is an important component of strengthening the entire sector in many ways," Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison said. "Presentations from industry experts help educate children about what goes into producing the high-quality food that our province is renowned for and what that means to all of us."

This year's theme is "Saskatchewan Agriculture: How Food Connects the World" and will see industry volunteers from all levels of food production join classrooms to engage with nearly 7,000 students to share presentations and personal experiences to help them learn more about agriculture.

"Providing students with learning experiences that connect them to Saskatchewan's agricultural industry is important in building their knowledge and appreciation for where our food comes from," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "Agriculture Literacy Month provides an opportunity for students to learn directly from industry experts, helping to deepen their understanding of the impact of agriculture on our communities."

Agriculture in the Classroom, an important and well-established advocate for the industry in Saskatchewan, is providing 140 volunteers to assist with presentations throughout the month.

"Volunteers are vital to the success of Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month," Agriculture in the Classroom Saskatchewan Executive Director Sara Shymko said. "Sessions with students will feature passionate farmers and industry professionals who generously share their stories, which cultivates a stronger appreciation for the agricultural landscape."

For more information about CALM activities in Saskatchewan, please visit: https://aitc.sk.ca/programs/canadian-agriculture-literacy-month-calm.

