Boost for Whyalla legal services

Release date: 03/03/25

The Legal Services Commission will boost its presence in Whyalla for the immediate future as part of the Government’s comprehensive plan to support local businesses through the current uncertainty in the region.

Legal Services Commission has established an emergency legal service comprising four lawyers that will be staffed every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the coming weeks to help businesses with any legal issues that may arise.

The additional staff will complement the existing, on-the-ground services provided by the Legal Services Commission and can be supported by staff in the Adelaide office as required.

People in Whyalla wishing to access the service can drop in to the Legal Services Commission’s local office at 17A Forsyth Street, Whyalla SA 5600, or book an appointment by contacting the Legal Helpline on 1300 366 424.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

We are taking all available to steps to try and help the people of Whyalla through this challenging time.

Staff of the Legal Services Commission will be available on-site every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to provide advice on a range of issues, including debt recovery, mortgage deferrals, residential tenancies and employment queries.

The Legal Services Commission will be working with both the broader community and the local legal profession to help raise awareness of this much-needed service.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

This is a difficult time for the many small businesses who rely either directly or indirectly on the Whyalla Steelworks for the viability of their operations.

I have met with a number of small business owners in Whyalla and heard directly from them that this kind of support is needed.

We are providing free, face-to-face legal advice to assist small businesses and I encourage anyone who is dealing with legal challenges to get in touch.

Attributable to Eddie Hughes, Member for Giles

It has been a difficult time for the small business sector in Whyalla.

The provision of legal advice will be very helpful and it will add to the other Malinauskas Government initiatives designed to assist Whyalla.

Attributable to Annmarie Lumsden, Legal Services Commission CEO

We cannot emphasise enough the importance of seeking early legal advice and information to alleviate the ongoing anxieties that accompany financial and legal challenges.

With Offices in Whyalla and Port Augusta, we are well-positioned to provide free general legal advice and information to the people living and working in the Upper Spencer Gulf region.

We’re encouraging people in Whyalla to call our free Legal Helpline on 1300 366 424 for general advice on employment, debt recovery and other related legal issues. In-person advice appointments are also available in Whyalla.