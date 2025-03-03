Discounted Fringe tickets to celebrate historic SA Women\'s Week

Release date: 01/03/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is funding discounted Fringe tickets to celebrate South Australia’s inaugural SA Women’s Week.

South Australians are invited to join in the celebrations by immersing themselves in exciting woman-led Adelaide Fringe shows.

The State Government’s Office for Women has selected eleven productions for its SA Women’s Week Picks on the Adelaide Fringe website, providing customers with a $10 discount.

The discount applies to selected South Australian female-led shows taking place during SA Women’s Week between 1 and 8 March inclusive.

Outside of the Adelaide Fringe, there are more than 60 registered SA Women’s Week events that highlight the achievements and contributions of women and girls and encourage further action.

The events are suitable for all budgets, from free art exhibitions to evening discussions, film screenings and seminars.

In line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, March Forward, SA Women’s Week is an opportunity for the community to put words into action.

The aim of the week-long event is to raise awareness about all that has been advanced and what more must be done to help ensure our state empowers all women and girls to equally, safely and actively participate in all aspects of community life and in our economy.

South Australians are encouraged to consider the role they can play in driving change, including through:

Learning to recognise signs of coercive control and other forms of violence, advocating for women's voices to be heard and sparking conversations in their community or organisation to raise awareness about inequality and violence against women.

Volunteering with Women’s Information Service and donating to women's services like Women’s Safety Services or Catherine House or charities supporting women.

Assessing women’s representation in leadership and decision-making bodies, supporting women's recognition through awards and ensuring diverse voices are included in organisational decisions.

Attending an SA Women's Week event, supporting women-owned businesses, watching women's sporting matches and helping spread awareness about women's initiatives.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to eradicating violence against women and girls, and last year initiated the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence, a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change how South Australia tackles gender inequality and violence against women and girls.

See the full SA Women’s Week calendar on the Office for Women website https://officeforwomen.sa.gov.au/womens-policy/sa-womens-week. To access the discounted tickets, visit https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringe-lists/office-for-women-sa-womens-week-picks

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

It is incredible to see so many groups taking part in hosting events and we hope South Australians will participate with enthusiasm.

It is also an important time to act outside of those celebrations and to think together about what we can all do to meet the challenges and opportunities for women ahead.

I encourage leaders to think about decision-making bodies and whether women are appropriately represented in every aspect of their organisation or community, feel confident to speak up when they are disrespected, and whether their views are genuinely heard and acted upon.

There are many actions you can commit to during SA Women’s Week and beyond and I encourage all South Australians to do their part in creating a safer, happier and more inclusive future for women.

An equal future benefits all – and together we can create it.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The Fringe is full of incredibly talented female artists, performers and comedians and this is an opportunity to experience some of their work at a discounted price.

In the lead up to International Women’s Day, what better time to support a female artist who has poured her heart and soul into a show in this year’s Fringe.

I encourage people to get their tickets and take a chance on someone they haven’t seen before!

Attributable to Fiona Dorman, Chair of Premier’s Council for Women

SA Women's Week recognises past and present accomplishments, ongoing resilience and contributions of South Australian women and girls; it's an invitation to all South Australians to work together to foster an equitable future.

It celebrates our state’s rich history of advancing gender equality and also recognises the pivotal contributions of women, community advocates and leaders who continue to drive this legacy forward.

The Premier's Council for Women proudly supports this initiative as a positive platform that celebrates women's diverse roles in shaping the world around us.

We encourage all South Australians to participate in the wide-ranging events planned throughout the week.

Attributable to Heather Croall, Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO

The Adelaide Fringe is proud to be hosting shows from some of the most talented, creative and inspiring women in the arts industry.

We hope our collaboration with the Office for Women will allow more customers to come and support female performers, and perhaps laugh, sing or learn something along the way.