Government of Saskatchewan will be well Represented at Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention in Toronto

CANADA, March 3 - Released on March 3, 2025

Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young, along with representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan, are in Toronto, Ontario this week for the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention. Over the four-day convention, PDAC will bring together almost 30,000 attendees from over 135 countries.

The Ministry of Energy and Resources will be joined at PDAC by the Ministry of Trade and Export Development and the Saskatchewan Research Council. Together they will host a pavilion at the convention trade show. The pavilion is an excellent opportunity for both national and international delegates to speak with government officials about the opportunities for mining, developments in geoscience and investment in Saskatchewan.

"For over 30 years the Government of Saskatchewan has attended PDAC and since that time we have grown our presence and our outreach efforts," Young said. "PDAC truly is an excellent opportunity to build relationships and grow Saskatchewan's mining sector. PDAC is one of the world's premier mineral exploration and mining events. I look forward to meeting with current partners and potential investors while I am in Toronto."

In addition to the Saskatchewan booth, PDAC provides learning and networking opportunities for attendees. Government officials will also be meeting with investors and stakeholders on site. As Canada's largest mining convention, and one of the world's largest mining and exploring events, PDAC provides an excellent opportunity for the province to showcase Saskatchewan as a key player in the industry and an open and attractive place to invest in.

-30-

For more information, contact: