OSCE trains outpost heads to enhance security along the Tajik-Afghan border

From 17 to 28 February 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe organized a comprehensive two-week training course for the heads of border outposts serving along the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. The training, held at a border detachment training center in Panj district, brought together 20 officers from the Tajik Border Troops, primarily from outposts in the Khatlon region.

Delivered by an international expert and local trainers, the course focused on enhancing the participants’ skills in key areas of border management, including operational planning, patrolling, gender mainstreaming in border security and risk assessment. Through both theoretical and practical sessions, officers learned to effectively utilize available forces and resources, improve data collection and analysis, and assess and forecast emerging threats in the border security environment.

The training also covered modern border protection techniques, decision-making for border outpost activities, and the importance of gender considerations in border security. By equipping officers with these vital skills, the training strengthens Tajikistan’s border security response capabilities and supports the implementation of its National Border Management Strategy.

This initiative is part of the OSCE’s multi-year effort to enhance Tajikistan’s border security and improve its capacity to address both current and future security challenges along its border with Afghanistan.