DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Carruth Compliance Consulting, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Carruth Compliance Consulting, Inc (“Carruth”). Carruth became aware of suspicious activity on its network on or about December 21, 2024.

About Carruth Compliance Consulting, Inc

Carruth offers third-party administrative support to public school districts and non-profit organizations for managing their 403(b) and 457(b) retirement plans.

What happened?

On or around December 21, 2024, Carruth detected unusual activity affecting some of its computer systems. In response, the company initiated an inquiry to assess the scope and cause of the issue. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized party may have accessed confidential employee data from client organizations between December 19 to December 26, 2024. On January 13, 2025, Carruth began notifying impacted organizations about the data breach.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Names

Social Security Numbers

Financial Account Information

Driver’s License Numbers

W-2 Information

Medical Billing Information

Tax Fillings



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification from Carruth, you should guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Carruth data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.