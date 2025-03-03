Walnut Market to Witness Steady Growth, Reaching $11.1 Billion by 2031 with Increased Demand for Nutrient-Dense Foods - Exclusive Report by TMR

The Walnut Market is growing due to rising consumer demand for nutrient-rich snacks and plant-based ingredients. Key segments include inshell and shelled walnuts, available in raw and processed forms, with black and English walnuts being the primary product types. The market is driven by the increasing preference for organic and conventional walnuts in the food and beverage industry. Growth from 2025 to 2031 is fueled by health trends and expanding applications in bakery, dairy, and snack products.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global walnut market (سوق الجوز) was valued at US$7.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$11.1 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of walnuts' health benefits, their rising popularity as a plant-based snack, and innovations in walnut-based products.

The walnut market has seen significant growth over the past decade, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of walnuts, rising demand for plant-based protein sources, and expanding applications in the food, beverage, and cosmetics industries. With a competitive landscape, key manufacturers, distributors, and sellers are innovating to strengthen their positions in the global walnut industry.

Introduction: A Booming Market for Health-Conscious Consumers

The Walnut Market is witnessing strong growth driven by rising health awareness, increasing demand for plant-based protein, and the popularity of functional foods. Walnuts are recognized for their rich nutritional profile, including omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential vitamins, making them a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers worldwide.

The growing adoption of organic and premium-quality walnuts, along with the expansion of plant-based diets, is further boosting market demand. Additionally, the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries are exploring walnut-derived ingredients for their skin-enhancing and medicinal properties.

Competitive Landscape: Leading Industry Players

California Walnut Commission – Major producer and exporter of premium walnuts.

– Major producer and exporter of premium walnuts. Olam International – Key supplier of organic and conventional walnuts.

– Key supplier of organic and conventional walnuts. Diamond Foods, LLC – Focused on value-added walnut products.

– Focused on value-added walnut products. Hammons Black Walnuts – Leading in specialty black walnuts segment.

– Leading in specialty black walnuts segment. Grower-owned Cooperatives – Strengthening global walnut distribution.

Distributors and Sellers

The walnut market relies on a well-established distribution network, including direct-to-consumer sales, wholesale distribution, and online platforms. Some key distributors include:

Terrasoul Superfoods – A leading supplier of organic walnuts and nut-based products.

– A leading supplier of organic walnuts and nut-based products. Nutty Gritties – Specializes in premium walnut snack products across Asia.

– Specializes in premium walnut snack products across Asia. Treehouse California Almonds – Supplies bulk walnuts and nuts to food service and retail markets.

– Supplies bulk walnuts and nuts to food service and retail markets. Nutraj – A major online seller of organic and conventional walnuts in India.

– A major online seller of organic and conventional walnuts in India. Kirkland Signature – A popular brand offering bulk walnuts through wholesale channels.

Recent Key Developments-

The walnut market has experienced several notable developments in recent years:

2024 : The California walnut industry reported a positive turnaround, with improved orchard health due to winter rains and a rebound in prices from the previous year's crop.

reported a positive turnaround, with improved orchard health due to winter rains and a rebound in prices from the previous year's crop. 2024 : India removed a 20% retaliatory tariff on U.S. walnuts, leading to a remarkable 148% increase in export volumes to the country.

removed a 20% retaliatory tariff on U.S. walnuts, leading to a remarkable 148% increase in export volumes to the country. 2024: The global walnut market faced challenges due to declining production in key regions, resulting in a heightened reliance on Chinese production to meet demand.

Overall Industry Insight:

The walnut industry is evolving with sustainable practices and product innovations. As consumers prioritize health and wellness, walnut-based products are expanding beyond traditional applications into functional foods, dietary supplements, and personal care items. The integration of technology in walnut farming and processing is further enhancing production efficiency and quality.

Top Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Healthy Snacks: Increasing consumer preference for natural, nutrient-rich foods.

Increasing consumer preference for natural, nutrient-rich foods. Organic and Sustainable Walnuts: Rising demand for organic and non-GMO walnuts.

Rising demand for organic and non-GMO walnuts. Expansion in Food Processing: Growing use in bakery, confectionery, and dairy-free products.

Growing use in bakery, confectionery, and dairy-free products. E-commerce Growth: Increasing online sales of packaged walnuts and walnut-based products.

Company Specialization Market Presence Key Strengths California Walnuts (CWC) Premium-quality walnuts, bulk supply North America, Global Strong branding, quality control Diamond Foods Packaged and processed walnuts North America, Europe Strong retail presence, innovation Mariani Nut Company Organic and conventional walnuts North America, Asia Vertical integration, sustainability Borges International Group Mediterranean-origin walnuts Europe, Global Wide distribution, product diversity Royal Saffron Co. High-quality Persian walnuts Middle East, Asia Premium sourcing, strong regional presence Poindexter Nut Company Bulk and private label walnut supply North America, Global Advanced processing, supply chain efficiency Hammons Black Walnuts Specialty black walnuts, wild-harvested North America Unique product offering, niche market

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

In-Shell Walnuts – Preferred for fresh consumption and direct exports.

Preferred for fresh consumption and direct exports. Shelled Walnuts – High demand in food processing and retail packaging.

High demand in food processing and retail packaging. Processed Walnuts – Includes flours, oils, and butter for diverse applications.

By Nature

Conventional Walnuts – Widely available at affordable prices.

Widely available at affordable prices. Organic Walnuts – Growing demand for premium and chemical-free options.

By Application

Food & Beverages – Used in snacks, bakery, dairy alternatives, and salads.

Used in snacks, bakery, dairy alternatives, and salads. Cosmetics & Personal Care – Walnut extracts in lotions, oils, and scrubs.

Walnut extracts in lotions, oils, and scrubs. Pharmaceuticals – Walnuts known for boosting brain health and immunity.

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets – Dominant retail channel for mass-market sales.

Dominant retail channel for mass-market sales. Online Retail – Increasing e-commerce penetration for premium and bulk orders.

Increasing e-commerce penetration for premium and bulk orders. Specialty Stores – Focused on organic and gourmet walnuts.

By Region

North America – Driven by plant-based diet trends and healthy snacking.

Driven by plant-based diet trends and healthy snacking. Europe – Growing preference for organic and sustainably sourced walnuts.

Growing preference for organic and sustainably sourced walnuts. Asia-Pacific – High consumption in traditional cuisines and medicinal use.

High consumption in traditional cuisines and medicinal use. Latin America & MEA – Expansion of walnut farming and export potential.

Challenges in the Market

Despite its growth potential, the walnut market faces challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, climate change impacts on production, and competition from alternative nut varieties like almonds and cashews.

Why This Report Matters

Market Trends & Growth Analysis – Insights into the expanding demand for walnuts.

– Insights into the expanding demand for walnuts. Competitive Landscape – Understand key players and investment opportunities.

– Understand key players and investment opportunities. Health & Nutrition Focus – Discover the latest in functional food applications.

– Discover the latest in functional food applications. Sustainability & Organic Trends – Explore the future of eco-friendly walnut farming.

Conclusion

The walnut market is set to witness sustained growth, driven by increasing health awareness, expanding applications in the food and beverage industry, and innovation in processing and distribution. Key manufacturers and distributors are focusing on sustainability, organic certifications, and technological advancements to gain a competitive edge. As global demand for walnuts continues to rise, companies investing in product diversification and efficient supply chains will be well-positioned to succeed in this evolving market.

