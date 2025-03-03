New Yorkers Urged to Prepare for Ice Jam Flooding

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for potential flooding due to warm temperatures and rainfall, starting Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday. Temperatures will increase across the State starting Tuesday, with some places seeing close to 60 degrees. Higher-than-normal temperatures combined with up to an inch of rainfall may result in localized flooding and elevated river flows with some ice jams, especially on creeks and streams in Western and northern Central New York.

“New York is no stranger to extreme weather and the potential danger of flooding,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is monitoring the weather closely and will deploy resources if necessary to keep New Yorkers safe, and I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and watch the forecast closely over the next several days.”

There is a Flood Watch in effect for Western NY, the northern Finger Lakes, northern Central NY and the Tug Hill Plateau of the North Country from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon due to snow melt, rainfall and ice movement. Ice jam flooding will be possible, especially on creeks and streams where blockages have already been reported. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring statewide impacts closely. Flood safety tips can be found at www.dhses.ny.gov.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with more than 3,763 supervisors and operators. Department staff are actively monitoring known problem areas and are ready to take action as needed to mitigate flooding. Crews can be configured into any type of response needed, including flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc. DOT crews are also proactively clearing snowbanks, checking and clearing drains and culverts. All residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed with operators, supervisors and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,610 large dump trucks

349 large loaders

90 chippers

83 wheeled and tracked excavators

15 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

12 tree crew bucket trucks

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 693 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind, flood, or weather-related issues across the State with small to large plow/dump trucks, medium sized excavators, large loaders, vacuum trucks, portable pumps, chainsaws, brush chippers and other equipment. In addition, Division Maintenance crews are proactively inspecting, clearing and maintaining ditches, culverts and storm drains to effectively channel storm water away from road surfaces and roadbeds to prevent flooding on the roadway.

Variable Message Signs and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway. The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles, are staged and ready for deployment.

Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas, can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, snow, ice and the cold to ensure a safe outdoor experience. Trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush and mud.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information. Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

With warmer temperatures expected throughout the week, DEC reminds any outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of conditions when hiking and to use caution when venturing onto ice. While some waterways may appear frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Flood Safety Tips

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a 'family escape' plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place and consider maintainig photo and video documentation.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Find out how many feet your property is above and below possible flood levels. When predicted flood levels are broadcast, you can determine if you may be flooded.

Keep materials like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber handy for emergency waterproofing.

Check on your insurance coverage. Homeowners' insurance policies generally do not cover flood damages. Only flood insurance can protect your home against flood damages. You can purchase flood insurance whether or not you live in a mapped flood zone.

For a complete list of weather terms and preparation ideas before, during and after a flood, visit the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website at https://www.dhses.ny.gov/flood-safety-tips.