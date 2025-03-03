Over $1M in Grants Awarded to Support RI's Local Food System

Published on Monday, March 03, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing over $1M in Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) grant awards to four local food businesses and organizations. These projects support the development of RI Grown products and will support expanded capacity for the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling, and distribution of locally produced food products, including specialty crops, dairy, grains for consumption, aquaculture, and other food products, excluding meat and poultry. DEM’s RFSI Grant Program is funded through American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide grants that directly support middle of the supply chain activities in RI’s local food system.

“I'm glad the state is distributing these federal RFSI funds that were made available under the Biden Administration to local projects that will strengthen the resilience in Rhode Island’s food system and create new revenue streams for small and mid-sized farmers and producers,” said Senator Jack Reed. “This federal investment will benefit food producers statewide and help get more fresh, Rhode Island-grown food and products to tables, grocery stores, and restaurants across the region and beyond.”

“Families in every corner of the state should have access to affordable, healthy food,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. “This federal funding will support our small businesses as they connect more Rhode Islanders with fresh products from local farmers and fishermen.”

“This funding for Rhode Island’s food infrastructure is a win for local farmers and consumers. By strengthening our state’s food supply chain, we’re not only supporting small businesses but also ensuring that more locally grown food reaches Rhode Islanders,” said Representative Seth Magaziner. “I’m glad to see these federal dollars at work, and I’ll always fight to bring more of our tax dollars home to strengthen Rhode Island’s food supply and lower food costs.”

“At a time of rising prices — from eggs to produce and other grocery staples — it’s important that we bolster Rhode Island’s food supply chains and infrastructure,” said Representative Gabe Amo. “This funding will help support farmers in our state who rely on local markets to sell their products while also delivering fair wages for laborers and fair prices for consumers. I look forward to continuing to work as a delegation to bring these federal resources home to help bring down prices and put healthy on the table for families.”

“By helping local businesses and food producers gain access to improved infrastructure, the RFSI grants make Rhode Island’s local food system more resilient and inclusive,” said Governor Dan McKee. “The supply chain is at the heart of our local food system, and providing funding assistance for food infrastructure improvements allows Rhode Island’s vibrant food economy, food security, and supply chain resiliency to grow stronger.”

“Providing grants to local food businesses and producers is essential to DEM’s mission of fostering a more resilient, locally driven food system,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “These grants are a step forward in strengthening Rhode Island’s food security and supply chain resilience, supporting local food infrastructure, and promoting growth across the food economy, while enhancing access to fresh, locally sourced products for consumers.”

The grant awardees are as follows:

Farm Fresh Rhode Island (FFRI), Providence. Award amount: $193,463. Project description: Through this project, the FFRI Food Hub will upgrade equipment, expand processing capabilities, and modernize IT systems to build resilience in the center of the supply chain and increase new market opportunities for RI and regional farmers with wholesale and institutional customers. In this scope of work, FFRI will pilot Rhody Red Sauce, a product that will incorporate locally grown food into a sauce for K-12 cafeterias. FFRI will also improve the Market Mobile Food Hub Technology system that updates and improves our overall systems for the sales, and aggregation and distribution of local food to institutions and wholesale customers.

Southside Community Land Trust (SCLT), Cranston. Award amount: $519,939. Project description: SCLT will develop the Cranston Food Hub, a new facility at Urban Edge Farm that will streamline and expand SCLT’s capacity to aggregate, process, store, and distribute locally sourced and culturally familiar produce grown by the small-scale farms operated by historically underserved producers based in SCLT’s land access network in the Providence Metro Area.

Brandon Family Farm, West Kingston. Award amount: $101, 670. Project description: Real Food RI LLC D.B.A. Brandon Family Farm will make several upgrades and additions to a farm building that will allow it to aggregate and distribute over 75 tons of RI Grown produce every year to grocery stores across RI through a collective purchasing agreement between at least eight different farms.

The Hard-Pressed Cider Company, West Greenwich. Award amount: $282,844. Project description: The Hard-Pressed Cider Company will use RFSI grant funds to construct a new apple cider production facility on their farm. The production facility will focus on the aggregation of local RI apples to increase the ability to store, sort, wash, and process apples into apple cider, hard apple cider, and other apple food products while improving food and worker safety.



Future RFSI equipment only awards are currently under review by USDA. DEM will continue supply chain coordination initiatives that focus on business support and market development to support the impact of these RFSI awards on RI’s food system. DEM works across many fronts to benefit and strengthen RI’s green economy and to assist local farmers and fishers in growing their businesses. DEM also continues to make investments in critical infrastructure as well as provide farm incubation space to new farmers through its Urban Edge Farm and Snake Den Farm properties.

Rhode Island is home to a thriving young farmer network, with more than 1,000 farms. According to the recently published 2022 Census of Agriculture, Rhode Island has the highest percentage of beginning farmers in the country. Both the number of farms and total land in farms in RI grew from 2017 to 2022 according to the census data, demonstrating the increased support for local agriculture and food throughout the state. Supporting local agriculture benefits all Rhode Islanders, ensures our future food security, enhances our environment, and celebrates the state’s unique food cultures and landscape.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.