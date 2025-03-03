Semtech Corporation Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Semtech…

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 22, 2025

NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 3, 2025 – Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”) announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) (“Semtech”) securities between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than April 22, 2025, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

Semtech designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. Semtech's portfolio includes CopperEdge products, which can be used in active copper cables.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:(i) Semtech's CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users; (ii) as a result, the CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes; (iii) consequently, Semtech's sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp-up during fiscal 2026; and (iv) as such, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower-than-expected.



It is alleged that on February 7, 2025, Semtech revealed that CopperEdge sales would not "ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026." Based on "feedback from a server rack customer" and "discussions with end users of the server rack platform," Semtech would implement certain "rack architecture changes.".

As a result, Semtech expected CopperEdge sales to be "lower than the Company's previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million."

On this news, the price of Semtech stock fell approximately over 38% during consecutive trading sessions.

