Top Producing Manager Liz Ryan Returns to Rate in the Northeast, Resumes Decade Long Run

CHICAGO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, announces that Liz Ryan has rejoined the company as a top-producing manager in the Northeast. Ryan, a seasoned mortgage professional, brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success in helping loan officers grow their businesses through new technology, competitive rates, and strategic marketing strategies.

“I left Rate in 2022 after being here for 10 years. I returned in August of 2024 and was blown away by the marketing, technology, and ease of doing loans. I can’t believe how much more is offered to loan officers at Rate,” said Ryan. “I am so happy that I made the move back. I missed the camaraderie and my Rate family.”

Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate, expressed his enthusiasm for Ryan’s return. “I’m so glad Liz took my call and decided to return to the Rate family. Her leadership and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and support loan officers across the region.”

Ryan is a founding member of Capital Gains BNI in Amesbury, MA, and an active member of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, and the Newburyport Women’s League. She is also an affiliate member of the North Shore Realtor Association.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

Media Contact

press@rate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06386e38-2396-46ff-905c-0c14609473d0

Liz Ryan Liz Ryan, Rate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.