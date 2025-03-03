Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend On Series E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series E 0.198938 March 31, 2025 March 14, 2025 Series F 0.34773 March 28, 2025 Series G 0.185125 March 31, 2025 Series H 0.37239 March 28, 2025 Series I 0.207938 March 31, 2025 Series J 0.39027 March 28, 2025 Series K 0.315313 March 31, 2025 Series M 0.312688 March 31, 2025

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2025 to June 29, 2025 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares1 Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series H 1.34579 5.39796 0.33645 Series J 1.41809 5.68796 0.35452

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941

_______________

1 As previously announced, Fairfax intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E, together with all of its outstanding Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series F, together with all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series M, on March 31, 2025.

