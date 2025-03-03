Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 5, 2024
The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.
We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community as they become available.
Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caregiver or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.
National
March 5, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
March 5, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group
March 5, 2025, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT, Online: Online Caregiver Chat
March 6, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Online: Build Your Small Business Profile for Government Contracts – Online
March 6, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CT, Online: Veterans Teletown Hall
March 6, 2025, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Voices Free Writing Workshop – Online
March 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mass Deployment – Operation Tampa Bay Blitz
March 7, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class
March 7, 2025, 12:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Creative Writing Workshop with Seema Reza – Online
March 10, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar
March 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Orientation for More Than One Story: A Creative Arts Program
March 11, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. CT, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online
March 11, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Orientation for More Than One Story: A Creative Arts Program
March 11, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar
March 11, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Effective Communication Workshop – Online
March 12, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
March 12, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar
Alabama
March 11, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
March 12, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. MT, Phoenix, AZ: Vietnam War Veterans Recognition & Pinning Ceremony
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
March 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
Colorado
March 12, 2025, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. MT, Grand Junction, CO: Grand Junction, Colorado VA Town Hall
Connecticut
No events listed for this week
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
March 6, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, DC: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
Florida
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!
Georgia
No events listed for this week
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
March 5, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 19th ward
March 7, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
March 7, 2025, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. CT, Crestwood, IL: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 84 Veterans Meeting Event
March 8, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Franklin Park, IL: Joint Veteran Resource Fair
March 10, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 12th ward
March 11, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 36th ward
March 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 10th ward
March 12, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 15th ward
Indiana
No events listed for this week
Iowa
No events listed for this week
Kansas
No events listed for this week
Kentucky
March 5, 2025, 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. CT, Glasgow, KY: Barren County Veterans Town Hall
March 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: VOCATIONAL ASSISTANCE
Louisiana
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, New Orleans, LA: VA Forum
Maine
March 12, 2025, 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Brunswick, ME: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Brunswick, ME
Maryland
No events listed for this week
Massachusetts
March 6, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
March 11, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
March 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Three Rivers, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance
Minnesota
No events listed for this week
Mississippi
March 6, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT, Biloxi, MS: Biloxi VAMC Veteran town hall
March 6, 2025, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. CT, Biloxi, MS: Biloxi VAMC Veteran Enrollment & Benefits Resource Event
Missouri
No events listed for this week
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
No events listed for this week
New York
No events listed for this week
North Carolina
No events listed for this week
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
March 8, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Findlay, OH: Hancock County Veterans Empowerment Spring Fair
March 8, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Lewis Center, OH: Cafe Connect for Women Veterans – Lewis Center, OH
Oklahoma
No events listed for this week
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
No events listed for this week
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
No events listed for this week
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
No events listed for this week
Texas
No events listed for this week
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
No events listed for this week
Washington
No events listed for this week
West Virginia
No events listed for this week
Wisconsin
March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, West Salem , WI: Secure Sign-In event – West Salem, WI
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.
Additionally, you can find more online at Outreach Events.
