Veteran Resources: Events of the week March 5, 2024

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community as they become available.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caregiver or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National

March 5, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

March 5, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Breast Cancer Support Group

March 5, 2025, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. CT, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

March 6, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Online: Build Your Small Business Profile for Government Contracts – Online

March 6, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CT, Online: Veterans Teletown Hall

March 6, 2025, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Voices Free Writing Workshop – Online

March 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Online: Mass Deployment – Operation Tampa Bay Blitz

March 7, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC) Mindfulness Meditation Phone-Based Class

March 7, 2025, 12:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Creative Writing Workshop with Seema Reza – Online

March 10, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar

March 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Orientation for More Than One Story: A Creative Arts Program

March 11, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. CT, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online

March 11, 2025, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET, Online: Virtual Orientation for More Than One Story: A Creative Arts Program

March 11, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar

March 11, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Effective Communication Workshop – Online

March 12, 2025, 12:00 – 12:15 p.m. CT, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

March 12, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Military Women’s Virtual Certification Seminar

Alabama

March 11, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. CT, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

March 12, 2025, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. MT, Phoenix, AZ: Vietnam War Veterans Recognition & Pinning Ceremony

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

March 5, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

Colorado

March 12, 2025, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. MT, Grand Junction, CO: Grand Junction, Colorado VA Town Hall

Connecticut

No events listed for this week

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

March 6, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, DC: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

Florida

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET, West Palm Beach, FL: Free Legal services are back in partnership with Legal Aid of Palm Beach County!

Georgia

No events listed for this week

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

March 5, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 19th ward

March 7, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

March 7, 2025, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. CT, Crestwood, IL: Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 84 Veterans Meeting Event

March 8, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Franklin Park, IL: Joint Veteran Resource Fair

March 10, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 12th ward

March 11, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 36th ward

March 11, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 10th ward

March 12, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. CT, Chicago, IL: Office hours – 15th ward

Indiana

No events listed for this week

Iowa

No events listed for this week

Kansas

No events listed for this week

Kentucky

March 5, 2025, 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. CT, Glasgow, KY: Barren County Veterans Town Hall

March 7, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Lexington, KY: VOCATIONAL ASSISTANCE

Louisiana

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, New Orleans, LA: VA Forum

Maine

March 12, 2025, 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. ET, Brunswick, ME: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Brunswick, ME

Maryland

No events listed for this week

Massachusetts

March 6, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

March 11, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

March 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Three Rivers, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance

Minnesota

No events listed for this week

Mississippi

March 6, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. CT, Biloxi, MS: Biloxi VAMC Veteran town hall

March 6, 2025, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. CT, Biloxi, MS: Biloxi VAMC Veteran Enrollment & Benefits Resource Event

Missouri

No events listed for this week

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

No events listed for this week

New York

No events listed for this week

North Carolina

No events listed for this week

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

March 8, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Findlay, OH: Hancock County Veterans Empowerment Spring Fair

March 8, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Lewis Center, OH: Cafe Connect for Women Veterans – Lewis Center, OH

Oklahoma

No events listed for this week

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

No events listed for this week

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

No events listed for this week

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

No events listed for this week

Texas

No events listed for this week

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

No events listed for this week

Washington

No events listed for this week

West Virginia

No events listed for this week

Wisconsin

March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT, West Salem , WI: Secure Sign-In event – West Salem, WI

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.

Additionally, you can find more online at Outreach Events.