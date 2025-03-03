Xraised Interviews Milena Stankovic on Healing from Toxic Relationships and the Power of Self-Love

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised recently hosted an exclusive interview with Milena “Mila ” Stankovic, Co-Founder of STAR Network, a 501c3 dedicated to helping survivors of toxic abusive relationships reclaim their lives through TAR Anon to discuss the profound impact of self-love in healing from toxic relationships. Stankovic, a dedicated advocate for survivors of narcissistic abuse, trauma, and PTSD, shared valuable insights into breaking free from toxic cycles and reclaiming emotional resilience.

During the interview, Stankovic emphasized the misconceptions surrounding self-love, explaining how it is often misunderstood as self-indulgence rather than a vital foundation for emotional well-being. She highlighted how embracing self-love is the first critical step in the recovery process, allowing survivors to rebuild their identities and establish healthy boundaries.

“Self-love is not just about feeling good—it’s about making choices that protect your well-being, recognizing your worth, and refusing to accept mistreatment,” Stankovic shared. “At STAR Network, we provide survivors with the resources and community they need to heal and move forward.”

STAR Network, a nonprofit organization, has been at the forefront of providing support for individuals navigating the aftermath of toxic and abusive relationships. Through education, advocacy, and community-driven initiatives, the organization is committed to dismantling stigma and empowering survivors worldwide. More details about their mission can be found at STAR Network (http://starnetwork.org/).

The discussion also explored practical self-love strategies for survivors, including setting boundaries, practicing self-compassion, and seeking support systems that reinforce healing. Stankovic underscored the importance of organizations like STAR Network in fostering safe spaces where individuals can share their stories and find the strength to move forward.

Looking ahead, STAR Network aims to expand its reach by launching new programs and digital resources tailored to survivors’ evolving needs. “Our goal is to continue breaking the silence around trauma and provide survivors with tangible tools to reclaim their lives,” said Stankovic.

Watch the full interview on Xraised to gain deeper insights into self-love as a transformative tool for healing.

For more inspiring conversations and expert insights, visit Xraised (https://xraised.com/).



