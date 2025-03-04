AJ Terrell Tackles Change On and Off the Field with Cheesesteaks for Change Fundraiser

photo by Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons star cornerback AJ Terrell is known for locking down wide receivers on the field

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Falcons star cornerback AJ Terrell is known for locking down wide receivers on the field, but his latest move is all about locking down opportunities for young athletes. In a groundbreaking partnership with Philly G Cheesesteaks, Terrell is launching the Cheesesteaks for Change fundraiser, a bold initiative aimed at empowering youth through athletics and academics.

At the heart of the campaign is The Lockdown, a specially crafted meal inspired by Terrell’s tenacity and jersey number, 24. The Lockdown meal, priced at $24, includes:

• A mouthwatering Philly cheesesteak

• A side of crispy fries

• A signature secret sauce personally crafted by Terrell himself

• A refreshing signature lemonade, also created exclusively for this fundraiser

Proceeds from every Lockdown meal sold will directly benefit the AJ Terrell Jr Foundation, Terrell’s nonprofit dedicated to bridging the gap between athletics and academics. The foundation provides resources, mentorship, and scholarships to young athletes, ensuring they have the tools needed to succeed both on and off the field.

"Football has given me a platform, but my passion has always been helping the next generation prepare for life beyond the game," said Terrell. "Through Cheesesteaks for Change, we’re not just serving great food—we’re serving opportunities."

The partnership with Philly G Cheesesteaks, a staple in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood, aligns with the restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the community. Philly G’s history of supporting local initiatives makes them the perfect partner for this game-changing initiative.

The Lockdown meal will be available for a limited time at Philly G Cheesesteaks, starting March 24 2025. Fans and food lovers alike can support a worthy cause simply by indulging in one of the best cheesesteaks in town.

About the AJ Terrell Jr Foundation

Founded by Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell, the AJ Terrell Jr Foundation is dedicated to supporting young athletes in their pursuit of education and success beyond sports. The foundation offers mentorship programs, scholarships, and community outreach initiatives that emphasize the importance of academic achievement alongside athletic excellence.

About Philly G Cheesesteaks

Located in the heart of Atlanta’s East Lake community, Philly G Cheesesteaks is known for serving up authentic, high-quality cheesesteaks with a local twist. With a mission rooted in community impact, Philly G’s continues to support local youth programs and initiatives that uplift the city.

Join the Movement

Fans, food lovers, and supporters of youth development are encouraged to visit Philly G Cheesesteaks and order The Lockdown meal to contribute to the Cheesesteaks for Change initiative. For those who can’t make it in person, donations to the AJT Foundation can be made online at https://ajtfoundation.org/

