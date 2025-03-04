Goodguys Rod & Custom is Revving Up to Kick Off their 2025 Event Season in Scottsdale, Arizona

Enjoy the Southwest sunshine while checking out vintage hot rods during the Goodguys 15th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of “America’s Favorite Car Show” is excited to kick off their 2025 event season with cool cars, cool people and good times March 14-16 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event brings in over 2,500 hot rods, customs, classic trucks and muscle cars from across the country to gather together for a jam-packed weekend of hot rodding fun in the Valley of the Sun.The good times start Friday morning with cars and trucks rolling into the manicured grounds of WestWorld coupled with the sound of roaring engines and squealing tires as racers compete in the Goodguys AutoCross racing action with a chance to qualify for Saturday afternoon’s G-Comp by Speedway Motors Spring Shootout. Spectators can watch the cone-carving action from the stands and even walk through the pits for an up-close look at the street-legal race cars and to meet their favorite drivers.Other weekend activities include a huge automotive Swap Meet and Cars 4-Sale Corral and you can check out the latest products from some of the biggest manufacturers and service providers in the aftermarket automotive industry including FiTech Fuel Injection, Grundy Insurance, Speedway Motors, Optima Batteries and more!Additional happenings include an earth-shaking Nitro Thunderfest vintage dragster exhibition, live music entertainment, a revamped free Family Fun Zone, model car display and the chance for kids to assemble their own model car during the Auto World Take-and-Make giveaway (while supplies last) on Saturday and Sunday.On Sunday, all American-made or powered internal combustion engine vehicles of any year can take part in the Meguiar’s All-American Sunday celebration and can also compete in the AutoCross with a shot to earn a spot in the eight-car All American Shootout. Also on Sunday, you don’t want to miss the Awards Ceremony at 2:22pm featuring Builder’s Choice Awards by Doug Jerger from Squeeg’s Kustoms and over 90 more unique award winners including finalists for Goodguys Custom Rod, Muscle Machine, and Custom of the Year Top 12 honors.For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/sn MEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets WHAT: Goodguys 15th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy InsuranceWHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260WHEN: March 14-16, 2023, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pm

