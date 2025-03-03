DCCA NEWS RELEASE: DCCA TO HOST NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DCCA TO HOST NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR

Annual Event Brings Together Dozens of Organizations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 3, 2025

HONOLULU — National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) starts today, March 3, 2025, and serves as a significant annual event dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and educating the public on avoiding frauds and scams. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) will commemorate NCPW by hosting a free Consumer Protection Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 on the fourth floor of the State Capitol at 415 South Beretania Street. Metered parking is available for the public.

“Consumer awareness is the first line of defense against fraud and exploitation. As we commemorate National Consumer Protection Week through our annual fair, the DCCA remains committed to providing the public with the resources and support necessary to navigate the complexities of today’s marketplace,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.

Organizations participating in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair on Thursday, March 6, include:

Better Business Bureau

Blood Bank of Hawai‘i

Elderly Affairs Division – City and County of Honolulu

Tax Relief Section – City and County of Honolulu

Real Property Assessment Division – City and County of Honolulu

Executive Office on Aging – Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)

Hawai‘i Credit Union League

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA)

Hawai‘i Family Caregiver Coalition

Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center

Hawai‘i Pacific University

Hawai‘i State Health Insurance Assistance Program (Hawai‘i SHIP)

Hawaiian Community Assets

Hawaiian Electric Co.

HMSA

Honolulu Fire Department – City and County of Honolulu

IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program – State of Hawai‘i

Neighborhood Commission Office

911 Board – State of Hawai‘i

Dept. of Taxation – State of Hawai‘i

Public Utilities Commission – State of Hawai‘i

Mediation Center of the Pacific

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawai‘i

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)

Business Action Center

Investor Education Program

Consumer Education Program

Division of Financial Institutions

Insurance Division

Office of Consumer Protection

Personnel Office

Public Utilities Commission

Real Estate Branch

Regulated Industries Complaints Office – Consumer Resource Center

