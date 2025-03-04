United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties Announces Annual Day of Caring

A Call to Action for Community Volunteers on March 25

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is proud to announce its upcoming annual Day of Caring, scheduled for March 25. This event brings together volunteers from across the community to lend a hand to local nonprofits, parks, and community projects, all to make a meaningful impact.Day of Caring is a cornerstone event for United Way, offering individuals and groups the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and give back. Projects are available both inside and outdoors and include clearing hurricane debris to ready a summer campsite serving young girls, preparing and serving food to seniors, and organizing donations to support families and Veterans.No prior skill or experience is needed, and all supplies and instruction will be provided. Most projects will take place between 9:00 am and noon, with opportunities in both counties."Our annual Day of Caring is more than just a day of volunteering — it’s a celebration of community spirit and collective action," said Keith Barsuhn, CEO of United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. "Every hand extended brings us closer to building a stronger, more vibrant community."United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties invites everyone to participate: small teams, clubs, and corporate volunteers are encouraged to sign up as a group. Volunteers can register by visiting www.uwls.org/volunteer-signup/ or by calling 352.787.7530.

