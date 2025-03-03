Justice Department Files Statement of Interest Supporting Access to Places of Worship

The Department of Justice announced today that it has filed a statement of interest in federal court in California to promote the correct and uniform interpretation of federal law protecting access to places of religious worship. The case involves allegations that a violent mob used violence, intimidation, and threats to prevent congregants from accessing the Adas Torah Synagogue. The statement of interest is part of the Department’s nationwide efforts to promote freedom of religious worship and combat antisemitism in all of its forms.

“Every person should be free to worship and attend religious services without fear of violence, threats, or intimidation,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Mac Warner. “The Civil Rights Division is working vigorously to combat antisemitism using all of the tools at our disposal.”

As part of that effort, the Department of Justice recently announced the formation of a multi-agency task force coordinated by the Civil Rights Division to combat antisemitism, which is visiting 10 university campuses that have experienced antisemitic events.

In this case, private plaintiffs sued CodePink Women for Peace, CodePink Action Fund, WESPAC Foundation, Honor the Earth, Courtney Lenna Schirf, Remo Ibrahim, doing business as Palestinian Youth Movement, and various unnamed individuals. They allege that these organizations and individuals violated provisions of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) that protect access to places of religious worship. The United States’ Statement of Interest addresses physical obstructions of places of religious worship.

“Members of our Jewish community should not have to think about their safety when they go to worship,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally for the Central District of California. “We make clear today that federal law prohibits people from obstructing access to places of worship.”

To learn more about the Civil Rights Division visit www.justice.gov/crt, and to report possible violations of federal civil rights laws go to www.civilrights.justice.gov or call toll-free at 800-253-3931.