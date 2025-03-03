NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/3/25-3/7/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Mar. 3 – Mar. 7, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Mar. 3

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Cameron Diehl and Mayor Troy Walker

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams, Speaker Mike Schultz, and Carlos Braceras

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State

3:00 p.m. Speak at retirement ceremony for Darryle Rude

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Mar. 4

10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Pam Juliano

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Auditor Tina Cannon

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Speaker Schultz’s office

7:00 p.m. Attend Utah Foster Care Appreciation Event

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, Mar. 5

10:00 a.m. Meet with Milford Mining leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meet with the Utah Department of Technology Services

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Canada

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Team Lunch

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Staff Discussion

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Meet with Nubia Peña

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Mar. 6

1:20 p.m. Speak with the Rural Affairs Coordinating Council

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Speak at retirement ceremony for Craig Buttars

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Mar. 7

3:00 p.m. Hold end-of-legislative-session media interviews

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

7:00 p.m. Staff dinner

Location: Utah State Capitol

9:10 p.m. Hold end-of-legislative-session press conference

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media availability

12:00 a.m. Adjournment sine die

Location: Utah State Capitol

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Mar. 3 – Mar. 7, 2025

Monday, Mar. 3

9:15 a.m. Participate in March for Meals Kickoff event

Location: Pleasant Grove, UT

Media Access

11:00 a.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Initiative Application Review meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Attend retirement ceremony for Darryle Rude

Location: Gold Room

Tuesday, Mar. 4

8:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Women Making History student event

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Schultz

Location: Speaker Shultz’s office

Wednesday, Mar. 5

12:00 p.m. Team Lunch

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Photo Op on Rotunda Steps with Women’s State Legislative Council

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Mar. 6

1:45 p.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Attend retirement ceremony for Craig Buttars

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Mar. 7

7:00 p.m. Staff Dinner

Location: Utah State Capitol

9:10 p.m. End-of-legislative-session press conference

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Availability