NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/3/25-3/7/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Mar. 3 – Mar. 7, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Mar. 3
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Cameron Diehl and Mayor Troy Walker
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams, Speaker Mike Schultz, and Carlos Braceras
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State
3:00 p.m. Speak at retirement ceremony for Darryle Rude
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Mar. 4
10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Pam Juliano
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Auditor Tina Cannon
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with President Stuart Adams and Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Speaker Schultz’s office
7:00 p.m. Attend Utah Foster Care Appreciation Event
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Mar. 5
10:00 a.m. Meet with Milford Mining leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meet with the Utah Department of Technology Services
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meet with Consul General of Canada
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Team Lunch
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Staff Discussion
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Meet with Nubia Peña
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Mar. 6
1:20 p.m. Speak with the Rural Affairs Coordinating Council
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Speak at retirement ceremony for Craig Buttars
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Mar. 7
3:00 p.m. Hold end-of-legislative-session media interviews
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
7:00 p.m. Staff dinner
Location: Utah State Capitol
9:10 p.m. Hold end-of-legislative-session press conference
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media availability
12:00 a.m. Adjournment sine die
Location: Utah State Capitol
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Mar. 3 – Mar. 7, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Mar. 3
9:15 a.m. Participate in March for Meals Kickoff event
Location: Pleasant Grove, UT
Media Access
11:00 a.m. Legislative update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Initiative Application Review meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Attend retirement ceremony for Darryle Rude
Location: Gold Room
Tuesday, Mar. 4
8:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Speak at Utah Women Making History student event
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with President Adams and Speaker Schultz
Location: Speaker Shultz’s office
Wednesday, Mar. 5
12:00 p.m. Team Lunch
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Photo Op on Rotunda Steps with Women’s State Legislative Council
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Mar. 6
1:45 p.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Attend retirement ceremony for Craig Buttars
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Mar. 7
7:00 p.m. Staff Dinner
Location: Utah State Capitol
9:10 p.m. End-of-legislative-session press conference
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Availability
