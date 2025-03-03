South Carolina's START Report Tackles Teacher Shortages with Bold Solutions

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has released a bold and comprehensive blueprint to address the state’s teacher recruitment and retention challenges. Developed in collaboration with educators, policymakers, and national experts, the Strategic Talent Acquisition and Retention Taskforce (START) report outlines evidence-based recommendations to create a supportive and innovative environment for South Carolina educators.

“A great teacher is the most transformative in-school influence in a child’s life,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “The START report is not just a plan—it’s a declaration of our values. It signals to every educator in South Carolina that they are seen, their work is vital, and their success is our priority."

Highlights of the START Report:

A Profile of a Prepared Educator : By clearly defining what it means to be a prepared teacher in South Carolina, the state aims to elevate expectations and guide aligned policies to develop a world-class workforce.

Apprenticeships : For those answering the call to teach, the report proposes expanding registered apprenticeships, allowing aspiring teachers to gain valuable experience, and training without the financial barriers that often prevent entry into the profession.

Innovative Certification : Recommendations for new certification pathways, including temporary local eligibility and permanent certificates, ensure that the state can tap into a broader pool of talent while maintaining high standards.

Career Ladders : An ambitious plan to give teachers clear pathways for advancement while keeping them in the classroom. The program creates new roles—such as lead and mentor teacher—designed to reward excellence and foster collaboration.



Kim Moore, Richland School District Two Superintendent and Taskforce member, underscored the importance of thinking differently, “By focusing on innovative strategies and fostering a culture of belonging, we will attract top talent and ensure our teachers feel valued and supported to thrive.”



A Moment for Leadership:

This report is not just about policies; it’s about leadership—the kind that invites people to think big, act decisively, and believe in what’s possible. START was convened in 2024 to build on previous efforts led by the General Assembly, Governor Henry McMaster, and the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force chaired by the late Dr. Barbara Nielsen, former State Superintendent of Education. Honoring her legacy, the Taskforce has delivered a set of recommendations that are both visionary and timely.

As Kathy Hipp, Anderson School District 3 Superintendent and Taskforce member, remarked, “This taskforce looked at various aspects of recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers. I liked including the Profile of a SC Teacher because we are not just looking to staff classrooms. Our goal is to have a high-quality teacher in every classroom.”

A Call to Action:

The START report serves as a blueprint for change. The recommendations demand investment, courage, and commitment. The recommendations also offer a promise: a future where South Carolina’s classrooms are filled with teachers who are prepared, supported, and ready to transform student outcomes.

“The work of the Taskforce is another important step forward in making South Carolina the best state in the nation to teach," said Patrick Kelly, a classroom teacher and Taskforce member. "While no single policy can fully reverse the state's ongoing educator shortages, the range of policies proposed in the report provides the type of comprehensive approach necessary to address a multi-faceted challenge.”

Superintendent Weaver said, "By investing in bold solutions and strengthening the teaching profession, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter future for our students and our state.”

The full report is available on the SCDE website, and a summary of the START report can be found here.