License sales at Division of Marine Fisheries Manteo Office closed Tuesday and Wednesday
License sales at the Division of Marine Fisheries Manteo Office will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week (March 4-5), reopening on Thursday, March 6.
Members of the public who need to conduct license business on Tuesday and Wednesday may do so at the following offices:
Department of Environmental Quality
Washington Regional Office
943 Washington Square Mall
Highway 17
Washington, NC 27889
252-948-3800
Division of Marine Fisheries
Headquarters
3441 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
252-515-5500
Department of Environmental Quality
Wilmington Regional Office
127 Cardinal Drive Extension
Wilmington, NC 28405
910-796-7215
Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 888-248-6834.
