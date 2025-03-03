License sales at Division of Marine Fisheries Manteo Office closed Tuesday and Wednesday

License sales at the Division of Marine Fisheries Manteo Office will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week (March 4-5), reopening on Thursday, March 6.

Members of the public who need to conduct license business on Tuesday and Wednesday may do so at the following offices:

Department of Environmental Quality

Washington Regional Office

943 Washington Square Mall

Highway 17

Washington, NC 27889

252-948-3800

Division of Marine Fisheries

Headquarters

3441 Arendell Street

Morehead City, NC 28557

252-515-5500

Department of Environmental Quality

Wilmington Regional Office

127 Cardinal Drive Extension

Wilmington, NC 28405

910-796-7215

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses may be purchased at many sporting goods and bait and tackle shops; online at www.ncwildlife.org; or by phone on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 888-248-6834.