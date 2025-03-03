Thư Viện Movie Expands Vietnam’s Wiki Universe With a New Film Platform

Vũ Thị Mỹ Hạnh Builds Thư Viện Multiverse by Expanding Beyond Anime into Cinema.

Thu Duc, Ho Chi Minh City , March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vũ Thị Mỹ Hạnh, the creator behind Thư Viện Anime, has expanded her digital knowledge empire with the launch of Thư Viện Movie. Officially introduced two months ago, the new platform extends her successful anime and manga encyclopedia into the world of cinema, offering film enthusiasts a comprehensive hub for in-depth reviews, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes explorations.

What started as a passion project for anime and manga enthusiasts has now evolved into the Thư Viện Multiverse, an expanding network of specialized platforms. With Thư Viện Movie, she applies the same depth and precision that made Thư Viện Anime a leading resource, this time catering to cinephiles who crave thoughtful analysis and expert curation.



Thư Viện Movie

“Anime sparked my journey, but movies have always been a world I wanted to explore,” said Hạnh, a journalism graduate from the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Ho Chi Minh City.

“There’s something fascinating about how films shape culture, inspire creativity, and tell powerful stories across generations. With Thư Viện Movie, we want to create a space where film lovers can deep-dive into their favorite movies, uncover hidden details, and discover new films that resonate with them,” she added.

Since its launch, Thư Viện Movie has quickly gained traction under the leadership of Vũ Thị Mỹ Hạnh. It offers expert breakdowns on everything from the symbolism of Studio Ghibli films to the cinematography of Christopher Nolan’s masterpieces. Driven by Hạnh’s passion for storytelling and media analysis, the platform serves both casual viewers and hardcore cinephiles, featuring meticulously crafted reviews, production insights, and exclusive interviews with industry experts. Whether analyzing the legacy of The Godfather, exploring the psychological depth of Black Swan, or decoding the intricate layers of Parasite, Thư Viện Movie aims to bring a fresh perspective to film discussion.

Beyond individual movie analyses, the platform explores broader film trends, directorial styles, and evolving storytelling techniques. Readers can find content that compares Hollywood’s blockbuster formula with emerging Vietnamese cinema, studies how international film festivals shape the industry, and highlights hidden indie gems worth watching. As part of its interactive approach, the platform encourages audience engagement through fan polls, discussion forums, and social media interactions via ThuVienMovie Fanpage and ThuVienMovie Pinterest.

Hạnh envisions Thư Viện Movie as more than just an informational site—it is a cultural hub that bridges Vietnamese and global film communities.

“Movies are a universal language,” she explained. “By creating a platform that blends detailed knowledge with accessibility, we can help Vietnamese audiences engage with global cinema while also introducing international audiences to Vietnam’s rich film heritage.”

With Thư Viện Movie, Vietnam’s film lovers now have a dedicated platform where cinematic storytelling takes center stage. As the Thư Viện Multiverse continues to grow, fans can expect even more exciting developments, deeper insights, and expanded content in the future.

To learn more about the art of filmmaking, hidden cinematic details, and expert analyses, visit https://thuvienmovie.com/.

About Thư Viện Movie



Thư Viện Movie

Thư Viện Movie is a leading online film encyclopedia founded by Vũ Thị Mỹ Hạnh. Expanding on the success of Thư Viện Anime as part of the growing Thư Viện Multiverse, the platform provides in-depth film reviews, expert analyses, and industry insights, bridging Vietnamese and international cinema communities. Engaging cinephiles through curated content and discussions, Thư Viện Movie is a trusted resource for movie enthusiasts, with an active presence on ThuVienMovie Fanpage and ThuVienMovie Pinterest.

###

Media Contact

Thư Viện Movie

Address: No. 14, Street 38, Ward 8, Hiep Binh Chanh Ward, Thu Duc, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: 0909528733

Website: https://thuvienmovie.com/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@thuvienmovie

















Attachment

Thư Viện Movie Expands Vietnam’s Wiki Universe With a New Film Platform Vũ Thị Mỹ Hạnh Builds Thư Viện Multiverse by Expanding Beyond Anime into Cinema.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.